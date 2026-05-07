Moorpark man sentenced to 11 years for killing girlfriend in hotel

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The Brief Moorpark resident William Justin Koznar was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for the 2020 death of Sara Marie Goodwin. Koznar pled guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter, admitting the crime involved great violence against a particularly vulnerable victim. Police discovered Goodwin unconscious in a hotel room shared with Koznar; security footage confirmed no other individuals entered the suite.



A Ventura County man has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars in connection with the 2020 death of his girlfriend at a Moorpark hotel.

What we know:

On October 7, 2020, officers responded to a hotel following reports of belligerent behavior displayed by the suspect, William Justin Koznar, in the lobby.

At the scene, officers found the victim, Sara Marie Goodwin, unconscious and bleeding on the bed. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities said Goodwin Koznar had been staying at the hotel for at least two weeks.

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Koznar pleaded guilty on March 24, 2026, to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to special allegations regarding the violence of the act.

What they're saying:

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee, who prosecuted the case, expressed hope that the legal conclusion would assist the victim's loved ones.

"We hope this disposition provides the finality the family needs to move forward honoring the life of Ms. Goodwin, without the stress of continuing court appearances and the uncertainty of a jury trial," Lee said.