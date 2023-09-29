California governor releases statement on Sen. Feinstein’s passing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement following the death of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

RELATED: Senator Dianne Feinstein, a pioneer and woman of many firsts, has died

The trailblazing politician passed away on Friday, Sept. 29 at the age of 90.

In a released statement, Newsom called Feinstein a "political giant’ and that she "broke down barriers and glass ceilings."

(Getty Images)

See Gov. Newsom’s full statement below:

"Dianne Feinstein was many things — a powerful, trailblazing U.S. Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos. But to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like.

"She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved. Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn’t just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That’s what she should be remembered for.

There is simply nobody who possessed the strength, gravitas, and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein. Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by her passing, and we will mourn with her family in this difficult time."



SUGGESTED:

Newsom now faces the difficult task of finding Feinstein's replacement. He has previously pledged to appoint a Black woman.