California gas prices continue to rise amid holiday weekend

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1 cent Sunday to $5.399, its highest amount since Nov. 17 Sunday.

The average price is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, 26.9 cents higher than one month ago and 13.5 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.095 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price also rose 1 cent, to $5.349, its highest amount since Nov. 16. The Orange County average price is 4 cents more than one week ago, 28.2 cents higher than one month ago and 15.6 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.11 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $3.812. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 1 cent less than one month ago, but 1.6 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.204 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"With visits to the pump rather flat and the price of oil hovering around the $80 per barrel mark, the national average for a gallon of gas will likely stay where it is through this holiday weekend," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

"Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks."