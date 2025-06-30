New California laws going into effect on July 1

The Brief A series of new laws are set to go into effect on July 1 in California. They range from legislation designed to protect consumers to those intended to curb retail thefts. Many cities will enact a minimum wage increase on July 1.



A series of new laws will go into effect in California on July 1.

They range from legislation related to consumer issues to a law seeking to crack down on retail theft, as well as minimum wage hikes in many cities.

Here’s a look at some of the new laws:

Consumer

Assembly bill 2863 is designed to help consumers cancel subscriptions. The new law requires businesses to receive a consumer’s "affirmative consent" to renew or continue a paid subscription.

Under existing law, a subscription or purchasing agreement continues until the consumer explicitly cancels the service.

The new law will require businesses to get permission from the customer to extend a subscription when the free trial or contract ends.

The legislation applies to subscriptions that start, are amended or extended on or after July 1, 2025.

Crack down on sale of stolen goods

Introduced by former East Bay State Senator, now California Energy Commissioner Nancy Skinner, Senate Bill 1144 seeks to help crack down on the sale of stolen goods on online marketplaces.

The legislation requires online sellers like eBay and Facebook Marketplace to start collecting information on high-volume third-party sellers.

Starting July 1, virtual markets must implement a stated policy prohibiting the sale of stolen goods on their site. They must also provide a process for consumers to notify the marketplace of the sale of stolen goods.

The law goes even further by requiring an online marketplace to alert law enforcement agencies when it knows that a third-party seller is selling or attempting to sell stolen goods to a California resident.

Short-term rental cleaning fees

AB 2202, targets hidden cleaning fees often imposed by short-term rentals. The new law will require short-term lodging sites, like Airbnb, to disclose any additional fees, charges, or other penalties that will be added to the costs if a renter fails to complete certain cleaning tasks.

Renters must also be provided a description of those tasks before reserving their stay.

Short-term lodging sites that fail to comply could be fined up to $10,000 per violation.

Students’ mental health

SB 1063 requires California schools, both private and public, serving students grades 7-12, to print the number for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The legislation also pushes for schools to include a quick response, or QR, code that links to local mental health resources and websites.

Protections for household domestic workers

SB 1350 extends occupational safety and health protections to many household domestic service workers.

Under the existing law, the definition of "employment," as related to California’s Occupational Safety and Health Act, excludes domestic service workers in private homes.

Starting July 1, permanent and temporary workers employed by agencies offering services like house-cleaning or nanny care will receive workplace protections under Cal-OSHA’s health and safety laws.

Minimum wage

Many California cities will implement planned increases to their minimum wage come July 1.

Those cities and their new minimum per hour wage include:

Los Angeles City: $17.87 per hour;

Los Angeles County (unincorporated areas): $17.81 per hour;

Pasadena: $18.04 per hour;

Santa Monica: $17.81 per hour.

Also, effective July 1, the following localities have industry-specific minimum wage increases:

Los Angeles City: $22.50 per hour for hotel and airport employees;

Santa Monica: $22.50 per hour for hotel employees and employees of businesses operating on hotel property; and

West Hollywood: $20.22 per hour for hotel employees.

CARE Act Courts

SB 42 builds on the CARE Act, which seeks to ensure an adult with untreated, severe mental health disorders receives court-ordered mental health services by allowing a petitioner, often a caretaker, parent or other family member, to ask a court to create a voluntary CARE agreement or a court-ordered CARE plan.

Starting July 1, California courts will be required to provide petitioners ongoing notice and updates of CARE Act proceedings.

Fertility treatments

SB 729 seeks to expand accessibility to make fertility treatments. It requires employers with at least 100 workers with health insurance benefits to provide coverage for infertility diagnosis and fertility treatments, including IVF.

State Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley) authored the bill, calling it "a victory for reproductive justice in California," when it was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom last year.

It was set to go into effect on July 1.

What we don't know:

But SB 729 faces a possible delay, and its implementation could be pushed back to January.

"It was proposed in the state budget trailer bill to delay the implementation, but our office has not received the final language," a spokesperson from Menjivar's office told KTVU on Monday.

Under the bill, for CalPERS, which includes many state government workers, there is a separate date of July 1, 2027, for the law to go into effect.