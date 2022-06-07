2022 California Primary: Live election results

The results will be pouring in soon for the 2022 California primary election. Below is a live list of all the races and candidates.

Governor Gavin Newsom and US Senator Alex Padilla have secured over 50% of the vote and advance to the November election.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis advance as they all have secured over 50% of the votes.

This election day, Los Angeles voters cast ballots for a new mayor, LA City Council, LA County Board of Supervisors, LA County Sheriff, along with seats on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.

Voters will also choose a November opponent for Governor Gavin Newsom, who is seeking a second term. Senator Alex Padilla is on Tuesday's ballot twice. Padilla was appointed to the Senate seat when Kamala Harris became Vice President, and he is running to both complete the current term, which runs through the end of the year and to claim a fresh six-year term in the office.

Voters are also choosing a lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, superintendent of public instruction and four members of the state Board of Equalization. There's one statewide race with no incumbent -- state controller.