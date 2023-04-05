California drivers facing pain at the pump again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.89, one day after recording its largest increase since March 3, 2.1 cents.

The average price has risen seven of the past nine days, increasing 3.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago but 5.2 cents less than one month ago and $1.07 lower than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.604 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price also rose two-tenths of a cent to $4.856, one day after recording its largest increase since March 2, 2.3 cents to $4.854. It has risen seven of the past nine days, increasing 5.4 cents.

The Orange County average price is 3.5 cents more than one week ago, but 6.3 cents less than one month ago and $1.056 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.603 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the eighth consecutive day, increasing 2.1 cents to $3.528. It has increased 9.3 cents over the past eight days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday and Tuesday.

The national average price is 6.7 cents more than one week ago and 12.6 cents higher than one month ago but 64.8 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.488 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.