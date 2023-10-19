California dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered with costume jewelry glued to their heads

A bonded pair of dogs are available for adoption after they were surrendered by their owner — who had glued costume jewels to their heads.

The two dogs, now renamed Peanut Butter and Jelly, were recently brought to Sonoma County Animal Services in California after they were given up by their owner.

The 12-year-old dogs were brought in with decorative jewels glued to the top of both of their heads — which had to be removed by a veterinarian.

PB & J were then brought to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue with scars from the jewels.

They are finally ready to find their forever, loving home.

Peanut Butter and Jelly (pictured here) were surrendered to an animal services center in California before being brought to Muttville. (Lisa Arden)

Peanut Butter is a male Beagle and Pug mix, or Puggle, who is described as active, smooth and a crowd favorite, according to Muttville.

The rescue said the 22-pound dog is a calm guy and loves to explore the yard by sniffing and wagging his tail — known as "perfect."

Jelly is a female Chihuahua mix dog.

She weighs 14 pounds and is known for being one of the best snugglers around.

The pair were brought in with costume jewelry glued on their heads — requiring a vet to remove them. Both dogs have scars. (Lisa Arden)

"She is just sweet as jam," the rescue said about the smaller of the two animals.

Jelly is said to have a strong, big personality in a tiny body. She demands attention by bouncing like a lamb when she gets excited.

The two pups are currently at a foster home in Concord, California — and due to the pups’ growing popularity on TikTok, their adoption fee has been covered by a fan of the pair.

The pair’s foster mother, Lisa Arden, created a social media video that has received over 2.7 million views.

Lisa Arden is the current foster mom of Peanut Butter and Jelly — pictured here with her. (Lisa Arden)

Over 408,000 TikTok users have liked the video.

Some of the commenters wrote, "Thank you for helping them."

Another user wrote, "I hope they get a home together ASAP."

Muttville said the dogs are both trainable and love their frequent walks together.

The rescue asks that Peanut Butter and Jelly be adopted into the same household to help keep their strong bond going through the rest of their years.

Peanut Butter (pictured here) now has a scar on the top of his head from the adhesive used to apply the jewel. (Muttville Senior Dog Rescue)

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization that helps dogs over the age of seven find a loving home.

The organization works with various shelters, individuals and other animal organizations to care for senior dogs who have been given up.

For more information on how to adopt Peanut Butter and Jelly, visit muttville.org.

