Dog adopted after 1,139 days at LA shelter

Christmas came early this year for a 6-year-old Pit Bull mix who was adopted after 1,139 days in a Los Angeles shelter.

Cinderella's long-awaited adoption was celebrated with joy and gratitude by the staff and volunteers of the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach.

The pup's journey began when she was transferred to spcaLA from Long Beach Animal Care Services on August 28, 2020. Since her arrival, the dedicated team at spcaLA provided her with hundreds of hours of animal behavior training, along with a continuous stream of enrichment activities to keep her engaged and content.

In October 2022, Cinderella faced a challenging hurdle when she required TPLO surgery (tibial plateau leveling osteotomy) for a cranial cruciate tear. Thanks to the generous donations from spcaLA supporters, this $3,000 procedure was made possible. Following her surgery, Cinderella spent a month recovering in foster care, in the home of a caring spcaLA volunteer.

The question that lingered on many minds was, "Why did it take so long for Cinderella to find a home?" It may have been a combination of her breed and age - a Pit Bull at 6 years old. Nonetheless, spcaLA diligently shared pictures and videos of Cinderella on social media platforms and even featured her on local television in the hopes of capturing the attention of a potential adopter.

Cinderella was adopted by a loving family after 1,139 days at spcaLA. (FOX 11)

Finally, the turning point arrived when a compassionate family visited the shelter and inquired, "Who has been here the longest?" Following a series of meetings and a week to prepare for the transition, Cinderella's heartfelt wish came true. She now belongs to a loving family of three, with four feline siblings to call her own.

Madeline Bernstein, the President of spcaLA, commended the tireless efforts of the staff in ensuring Cinderella's well-being during her time at the shelter, saying, "Staff did an excellent job keeping Cinderella healthy and joyful while she was at spcaLA."

Bernstein also expressed gratitude to the generous donors who made this heartwarming adoption story possible. spcaLA, a non-profit organization, relies on donations to support its programs and services, including animal cruelty investigations. To contribute, please visit spcaLA.com/donate or call 323-730-5300 x3233.