California doctor was suffering delusions when he drove Tesla off cliff with family inside: psychologist

The California doctor accused of attempting to kill his family by driving his Tesla off a cliff had suffered a major depressive disorder and psychotic features on the day of the 2023 crash, according to a psychologist who testified at a hearing on Wednesday.

Dharmesh Patel, a 43-year-old radiologist from Pasadena, was hearing footsteps and having delusions stemming from major news headlines around the time his Tesla plummeted off a cliff while driving on a California highway in January 2023 with his wife and their two children – a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl – inside the car, psychologist Mark Patterson said, according to the Orange County Register.

Patel’s delusions were driven by the war in Ukraine and the growing fentanyl crisis in the U.S., Patterson said. Patel’s greatest delusion, according to the psychologist, was his fear that his children could be kidnapped and molested, which appeared somehow connected to his concerns about Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier accused of operating a sex-trafficking ring.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pasadena doctor intentionally drove Tesla over cliff with family in car, investigators say

Patterson testified at the hearing that Patel is a good candidate for a mental health diversion program since he had shown strong progress over the past year and was a low risk for harming others.

"I see him as someone who is very motivated and amenable to treatment," the psychologist said, according to the paper. Patterson added that he believes Patel "has a good capacity" to respond to treatment.

Patterson said he drew his diagnosis after conducting a series of 18 tests and speaking with Patel and his brother and sister.

If a judge grants the request, Patel would take part in the program instead of facing trial on charges of first-degree attempted murder after prosecutors say Patel intentionally drove his car off a 250-foot cliff with his family inside.

Patel’s wife and 7-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in the crash, while his 4-year-old son was pulled from the wreckage with no physical injuries, officials said at the time.

Patel had initially claimed that he pulled off the road to check a flat tire, according to an affidavit.

He was later charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bail at the San Mateo County Jail.

Patel’s potential treatment would be overseen by James Armontrout, a Stanford psychiatric clinician, and consist of outpatient treatment including therapy, as well as meetings with Armontrout and a psychotherapist, the Register reported.

Prosecutors have opposed the request in court filings, and are expected to begin calling witnesses to testify on May 2.

