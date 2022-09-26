California Congresswoman honored for lifetime achievement

California Congresswoman Jackie Speier has introduced a resolution asking Congress to condemn Azerbaijan for its recent acts of war against Armenia.

Speier, who is of Armenian ancestry, accepted a lifetime achievement award from the Armenian National Committee over the weekend at the Beverly Hilton.

Speier had recently returned from a mission to Armenia. The Congressional Delegation was led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speier's resolution calls on Azerbaijan to return the Armenian lands they hold and to answer to war crimes charges.

"Whether it’s the bombing of military medical ambulances, as they did, the bombing of a maternity ward at one of the hospitals, the decapitating of civilians, and then the most recent acts of aggression and war crimes – with the taking of POWs and mutilation of one of the Armenian soldiers," Speier said.

Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff and Spieier have introduced bills asking the U.S. to stop sending military aid to oil-rich dictatorship.

Schiff was also honored Sunday night with the Advocate for Justice Award. Others honored include Kim Kardashian and UCLA doctor Eric Esrailian with global impact awards. Good Day LA anchor Araksya Karapetyan was there too.

Tuesday, September 27 marks the anniversary of the 2020 war. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion condemning the recent attacks by Azerbaijan.