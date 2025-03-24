California climate credit: Millions to get average of $137 in credits on April utility bills

The Brief Millions of Californians will receive credits on their utility bills next month. It's all thanks to the California Climate Credit from the state's Cap-and-Trade program. This year, the state will distribute a total $2.4 billion in residential credits.



Good news!

Millions of Californians will receive an average of $137 in credits on their gas and electric bills in April, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

What we know:

The California Climate Credit is part of the state's Cap-and-Trade program, which aims to reduce pollution and provide financial relief to residents.

Electric customers receive the credit two times a year—in April and October. Natural gas customers receive the credit once a year—in April.

Since 2014, California households have received an average of $1,120 in combined credits. This year, the state will distribute a total of $2.4 billion in residential credits, including $1.4 billion for electric customers and $1 billion for natural gas customers.

By the numbers:

Since the inception of the Cap-and-Trade program, $10.9 billion in bill credits have been returned to utility customers. The credits for electricity bills range from $35 to $259, with most residents receiving between $56 and $81. Natural gas bill credits range from $54 to $87.

How It Works:

Californians do not need to take any action to receive the credit since it is automatically applied.

The backstory:

The Cap-and-Trade program has been instrumental in funding climate investments across California, totaling $28 billion.

These investments have supported over half a million projects, created 30,000 jobs, and significantly reduced carbon emissions. Initiatives include affordable housing near job centers, high-speed rail development, and zero-emission transportation options in underserved communities, according to Newsom's office.

What's next:

Californians can check the specific amount of their credit online.