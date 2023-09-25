These 4 California cities rank in top 10 best US cities for vegans and vegetarians

There are nearly 16 million adults in the U.S. that identify as vegetarian or vegan.

According to a new study by personal finance website WalletHub, California is home to three of the top 10 cities in America for vegans and vegetarians.

To determine the rankings, analysts at WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 17 key metrics of vegan and vegetarian-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of restaurants serving meatless options to the cost of groceries for vegetarians to salad shops per capita.

Ranking first on the list was Portland, Oregon, followed by Los Angeles. Here's a full list of the top best cities for vegans and vegetarians, according to WalletHub:

Portland, OR Los Angeles, CA Orlando, FL San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Miami, FL Austin, TX Oakland, CA

In the U.S., roughly 5% of the population is vegetarian, while about 4% of the U.S. population follows a vegan diet.

To see the full report, tap or click here.