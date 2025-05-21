These are the median home sale prices for California's most populous metro areas

The Brief U.S. existing home sales fell to their lowest level since October 2024 in April, marking the first annual decline in seven months. High housing costs, record-high monthly payments, and economic uncertainty are slowing buyer demand. Housing supply is increasing, with active listings at a five-year high, leading to homes sitting longer and selling for less.



The supply of homes for sale in the U.S. hit a five-year high in April, but sales of existing homes fell to its lowest level since October of last year, according to recent data from Redfin.

The report also found that housing demand remains sluggish due to the increasing cost of buying a home, as well as economic uncertainty that's forcing Americans to hit pause on big purchases.

The median home sale price rose 1.4% year over year to $438,466, data showed in April.

California Real Estate Market:

Six of California's major metro areas ranked in the top 10 priciest housing markets in America.

San Jose took the top spot, with a home's median sale price a whopping $1.7 million.

Here are the other California cities that made the list:

San Francisco (#2): $1.5 million

Anaheim (#3): $1.2 million

Oakland (#4): $950,000

San Diego (#5): $920,000

Los Angeles (#6): $905,000

According to the data, home sales rose the most in San Diego (8.8%), and new listings rose the most in San Jose (-5.7%).

In San Jose, nearly 70% of homes sold above their list price, the highest share among the metros Redfin analyzed. San Francisco ranked third at 60%.

Least Expensive Metros:

By comparison, Detroit ranked as the most affordable real estate market, with a median sale price of $195,000.

Cleveland, Ohio took the second spot ($235,000), followed by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ($250,000); St. Louis, Missouri ($272,500); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ($290,000) rounding out the top five.

What they're saying:

"There’s a general feeling of anxiety in the housing market because no one knows what they’re going to read in the news when they wake up," said Dan Close, a Redfin Premier real estate agent in Chicago. "That uncertainty is freaking prospective buyers out, even though in many cases it’s not having a tangible impact on their ability to buy a house."