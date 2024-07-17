These California beaches among most polluted in state, report shows

The environmental nonprofit, Heal the Bay, released its 34th annual Beach Report Card Wednesday, showing water quality at California beaches declined last year.

The organization gives A to F grades to around 700 beaches along the Pacific Coast based on levels of bacteria pollution, from Washington state to Baja. Ocean users have a greater chance of getting sick if the grade is lower.

Some 89% of monitored California beaches received A or B water-quality grades for the dry-weather summer months, a 6% drop from last year’s Report Card but close to the state’s 10-year summer average.

The state’s relatively high marks proved to be good news for beach lovers, offering many locations with safe water quality during the state’s prime ocean recreation period (April-October 2023), according to the organization's press release.

In complementary news, Heal the Bay today also released its ranking of 35 freshwater summer recreation areas in Los Angeles County, based on levels of bacterial pollution.

Nineteen (or 64%) of sites received A+, A or B grades for summer 2023. Coastal counties in California received 31% more rainfall during the winter reporting period than the 10-year average.

The deluge flushed bacteria and other pollutants through storm drains into the ocean and caused numerous sewage spills, which dramatically impacted water quality beyond the typical three-days warning post-rainfall.

According to Heal the Bay, people who come in contact with water with a C grade or lower are at a greater risk of contracting illnesses such as stomach flu, ear infections, upper respiratory infections, and rashes.

Heal the Bay also released its annual "Beach Bummer list," ranking the 10 most polluted beaches.

Here’s a ranking of the 10 most polluted beaches in Summer Dry Weather along the West coast in 2023-24:

Tijuana River Mouth (San Diego County) Playa Blanca (Baja, Mexico) Santa Monica Pier (Los Angeles County) Tijuana Slough (San Diego County) Linda Mar Beach (San Mateo County) Lakeshore Park (San Mateo County) Imperial Beach at Seacoast Drive (San Diego County) Border Field State Park (San Diego County) Marina del Rey Mother’s Beach (Los Angeles County) El Faro (Baja, Mexico)

You can see Heal the Bay's full report by tapping or clicking here.