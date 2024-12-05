California appeals Huntington Beach Voter ID Law

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Thursday they will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging Huntington Beach's voter identification requirement, which is expected to take effect two years from now.

The lawsuit challenging Measure A, which would require identification from voters for municipal elections, was tossed out last month with a ruling that it wasn't "ripe for adjudication" and doesn't represent a conflict with state law.

Shortly after a judge dismissed the lawsuit, Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark called it a "great day", saying "we have not only successfully defended our City's Voter ID law, but also the rights of our residents from attacks by Governor Newsom and the State. We will not back down and will continue to fight for the City."

The state was given a chance to amend the complaint, but Bonta and Weber decided to just go straight to an appeals court for relief.

"Secretary of State Weber and I continue to believe that Huntington Beach's voter ID policy is unlawful," Bonta said. "That's why, today, we are announcing our intention to appeal the Orange County Superior Court's decision holding that it is too early to bring our lawsuit. With preparations for the 2026 elections beginning late next year, we want and need a state appellate court to weigh in expeditiously. When that happens, we are confident that we will prevail."

Weber added, "Measure A is a solution in search of a problem. In California, we champion people's voices, we do not suppress them. We encourage participation in our democracy, we do not burden it."

Voters approved Measure A 53.4% to 46.6% in March.