LAFD prepares for wildfire risk ahead of 4th of July fireworks

Los Angeles is preparing for the 4th of July, including the potential fire risk associated with all the fireworks that will be set off over the next several days.

What we know:

Mayor Karen Bass announced on Thursday that the Los Angeles Fire Department is pre-deploying ahead of the holiday, citing the heightened risk of fires from illegal fireworks.

The LAFD will have extra brush patrols, helicopter crews, wildfire hand crews and more additional staff throughout the weekend.

"Fourth of July weekend is a celebratory time in our American city of Los Angeles, and we need to make sure that we are celebrating safely," Bass said.

By the numbers:

Illegal fireworks have already had a huge impact in California this year. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced earlier this week that the state has seized more than 600,000 pounds of illegal fireworks so far this year. That's more than double the 288,000 pounds seized all of last year.

On Thursday, an explosion at a house in Simi Valley killed one person. Fireworks are believed to be responsible for the blast.

In the last two months in Los Angeles County alone, officials have seized more than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Dig deeper:

Several cities across Southern California have canceled or postponed their Independence Day fireworks displays, over concerns about federal immigration raids. Without these massive events, the potential for more people holding their own fireworks shows this holiday weekend.

Many California communities do still allow some sort of legal fireworks, which the state calls "Safe and Sane" fireworks, including El Monte, Alhambra, Huntington Park, Anaheim, San Bernardino and more. The full list can be found on the Cal Fire website here.

Any legal fireworks need to have a seal from the State Fire Marshal's office. Anyone who sets off illegal fireworks could face up to $50,000 in fines and up to a year in jail.