4th of July fireworks events: List for Los Angeles County

Looking for a safe, legal way to enjoy fireworks this Independence Day? From beachfront shows to park celebrations, there are numerous permitted public fireworks shows taking place across Los Angeles County.

July 3 Fireworks

List of Fireworks Shows:

Baldwin Park: The City of Baldwin Park will light up the sky at 9:00 PM at Sierra Vista High School, 3600 Frazier Street.

Duarte: The City of Duarte invites you to their fireworks show at 9:00 PM at Duarte Sports Park, 1401 Central Avenue.

Hawaiian Gardens: Pharis Fedde Middle School at 21409 Elaine Ave will be the site for Hawaiian Gardens' 9:00 PM fireworks event.

La Puente: Enjoy fireworks at 9:00 PM at La Puente Park, located at 501 N Glendora Ave.

Lynwood: The City of Lynwood's fireworks will begin at 9:00 PM at Lynwood City Park, 11301 Bullis Rd.

La Mirada: La Mirada Golf Course, 15501 Alicante Road, will host fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Norwalk: Catch the 9:00 PM fireworks display at Holifield Park, 12500 Excelsior Drive, in Norwalk.

South El Monte: South El Monte High School, 1001 N. Durfee Avenue, will be the viewing spot for a 9:00 PM show.

July 4 Fireworks

List of Fireworks Shows:

Artesia: Artesia Park at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue will host fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Avalon: A unique display will take place from a barge in the harbor near 410 Avalon Cyn Rd, starting at 9:00 PM.

Cerritos: Cerritos High School, 12500 E. 183rd Street, is the location for the city's 9:00 PM fireworks show.

Claremont: Pomona College - Hammer Throw Field, 6th Street, will host the Claremont fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Gardena: Rowley Park at 13220 S. Van Ness Avenue will have fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Irwindale: Witness fireworks at 9:00 PM from the Rock Quarry, 5008 Allen Drive.

La Habra: La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd, will be the site for a 9:00 PM fireworks show.

La Crescenta: Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Avenue, will host fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Palmdale: Marie Kerr Park will light up with fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Pomona: Fairplex, located at 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, will have a fireworks display at 9:00 PM.

Rosemead: Rosemead Park, 4343 Encinitas Avenue, is the place to be for a 9:00 PM show.

Santa Clarita: The Valencia Town Center, 24101 Valencia Blvd, will host fireworks at 9:00 PM.

South Gate: South Gate Park, 9615 Pinehurst Avenue, will have a 9:00 PM fireworks display.

Universal City: Universal Studios Hollywood will feature two distinct 9:00 PM fireworks shows: one from the Rooftop of Transformers and another from the Rooftop of Harry Potter.

Valencia: Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, will present fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Walnut: Walnut High School, 400 Pierre Road, is the designated spot for a 9:00 PM fireworks show.

Westlake Village: Westlake Village Golf Course, 4812 Lakeview Canyon Road, will host fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Whittier: York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road, will have a fireworks display at 9:00 PM. Additionally, Friendly Hills Country Club at 8500 Villa Verde Drive will also host a 9:00 PM show.

July 5 Fireworks

List of Fireworks Shows:

Lancaster: Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way, will host fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Catalina Island (Two Harbors): Enjoy fireworks at 9:00 PM from a barge in the harbor at Two Harbors.

Commerce: Rosewood Park, 5600 Harbor Street, will have fireworks at 9:00 PM.

Norwalk: Downey Calvary Chapel will host fireworks at Cerritos College, 11110 Alondra Blvd, starting at 9:00 PM.

Valencia: Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, will have another fireworks display at 9:00 PM.

For complete details and help planning your celebrations, check out the full County of Los Angeles Fireworks Show Directory.

Personal fireworks are illegal in most areas of LA County, so be sure to celebrate safely and legally.