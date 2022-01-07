Cal State Fullerton to begin spring semester remotely

Cal State Fullerton Friday joined the ranks of local universities pivoting back to remote instruction to begin the semester in light of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections.

University President Fram Virjee classes will be held remotely for two weeks from Jan. 22 to Feb. 6. The campus will remain open and offer student services.

"Temporarily delaying face-to-face instruction was not what we hoped for, but we believe that this decision allows us to prioritize health and safety without sacrificing academic quality and access," Virjee wrote in a message to the campus community. "As the anticipated date of returning to primarily in-person teaching and learning approaches, we will continue to assess the best path forward."

Cal State Los Angeles and Cal State Long Beach previously announced plans to begin spring classes remotely.

Each CSU campus is being allowed to decide individually on its spring protocols, based on the COVID situation in their areas. The CSU system includes 23 campuses statewide.

USC will also conduct two weeks of classes remotely. UCLA and UC Irvine have already begun their winter quarters remotely.

