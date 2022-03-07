Cain Velasquez denied bail in attempted murder case

article

Cain Velasquez will not be released on bail as he faces attempted murder charges from a shooting that injured one person, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Monday.

Velasquez, a former champion mixed martial arts fighter, allegedly fired multiple shots at a car carrying a man accused of molesting a 4-year-old related to Velasquez.

The stepfather of the accused child molester Harry Goularte was struck by the gunfire last week. Goularte was unharmed and had been on his way to get an ankle monitor that would track him ahead of his own case when the shooting erupted.

Goularte's mother runs a daycare where Velasquez's relative was allegedly abused.

The judge reportedly said that Velasquez, 39, of Gilroy, was "reckless" as he chased Goularte for miles through Santa Clara county before ramming his Ford 250 into Goularte's Chevy Silverado and opening fire in Morgan Hill.

Velasquez faces 10 counts of attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos defends client Cain Velasquez outside court. March 7, 2022 Expand

Celebrity defense attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, criticized the judge's decision outside of court. He said it was ridiculous that Goularte had been released on bond but that his client must remain locked up.

"The idea that the DA would be polluting the jury pool shows our criminal justice system is broken," said Geragos. "Is there anyone who would say to a father that this is not what you should do?"

A small group of supporters rallied for Velasquez outside the court. Some wore Free Cain t-shirts.

Velasquez is due back in court on April 12.