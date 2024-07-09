VIDEO: Bystanders step in stop suspect attempting to carjack a Tesla in Los Angeles

New video obtained by FOX 11 shows bystanders stepping in to stop an attempted carjacking in Los Angeles last month.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on June 24 at the intersection of W 6th St & S Commonwealth Ave.

Drivers in the area saw a large amount of traffic caused by a stopped car at the intersection. In the video, you can see the suspect standing outside the open door of a white Tesla. Witnesses said the man was trying to pull the driver out of the car. They reported seeing the victim with his seatbelt on and the suspect unwilling to let go of the steering wheel.

The good Samaritans were seen in the video interfering with the suspect's ability to remove the driver from the car and the driver screamed for help.

"Get out of the car! Get out of this man's car! Why are you trying to steal this man's car? Let go! To let go of this sh*t. You got about three seconds. This ain't your f*cking car! Let go! Get out of this," one of the good Samaritans yelled.

As soon as the cops arrived, the suspect let go of the steering wheel.

The suspect was arrested for attempted grand theft auto.