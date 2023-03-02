Buster's Barn: LA County animal sanctuary in need of help after snowstorm damage

article

An animal sanctuary in northern Los Angeles County is in need of your help.

Buster's Barn in Leona Valley is struggling to house its animals after the facilities were hit hard by the historic snowstorm.

Michelle Stumpp, the owner of the barn, is caring for more than 100 rescued farm animals the best she can, but she could use some help.

"This last set of storms took the roof off and just damaged it completely. So. So these pigs don't have their barn anymore," Stumpp said.

She runs solely on donations, along with the help of volunteers. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Buster's Barn. Those looking to help can click here for more information.