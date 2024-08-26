Woman dies on first day of Burning Man festival

article

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

Pershing County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11:37 a.m. on Sunday about an unresponsive woman in Black Rock City, a temporary city established for the festival approximately 100 miles north of Reno.

Despite life-saving efforts, 39-year-old Kendra Frazer was pronounced dead. Frazer was an attendee at the festival.

Festival organizers expressed their condolences on their website, saying, "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss."

The cause of death has not been determined as officials await autopsy and toxicology reports.

The festival started early Sunday after a 12-hour closure due to rain and muddy conditions. An estimated 20,000 people had arrived on the playa before ticket-holders were allowed in.

Organizers expect more than 70,000 attendees at the festival, which runs through Sept. 2.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.