Search for 4 burglary suspects underway in Jefferson Park
LOS ANGELES - An active search is underway for four burglary suspects hiding in the Jefferson Park area Tuesday morning, police said.
According to police, a nearby warehouse was burglarized and police are investigating several calls reporting trespassing.
At this time authorities believe the suspects are hiding somewhere in the area.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.