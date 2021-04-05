Burbank Rental Assistance Program application period opens

article

The application period opened Monday for the city of Burbank's program to provide emergency rent assistance and utility payments to low-income renters impacted by COVID-19.

Renters financially impacted by the pandemic may apply for the Burbank Rental Assistance Program for up to $1,000 per month for up to three months for assistance with rent arrears, future rent and delinquent utility bills if specific criteria are met.

The city has committed $375,475 in Community Development Block Grant funds to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the money runout, at which point the program will end.

Those who qualify must:

-- reside in Burbank

-- not exceed the annual income based on the household size as a result of COVID-19

-- have experienced a job loss, furlough, or reduced work hours due to COVID-19

-- have fallen behind on rent or have a verifiable need for future rent assistance

-- have fallen behind on utility payments with Burbank Water and Power

-- not receive Section 8 or live in a rent-restricted unit; or

-- have a current rental agreement.

The application period will end on April 16 at 5 p.m.

Applications will be considered on a first-come,first-served basis until funding is exhausted. A waiting list will be established as applications are received.

All applications must be submitted online at: https://www.citydataservices.net/BurbankRAP.

Only one application per household will be accepted.

For other general questions or assistance, call the Application Call Center at 818-238-5180, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

