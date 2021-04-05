Expand / Collapse search

Burbank Rental Assistance Program application period opens

Published 
COVID-19 and the Economy
City News Service
article

(Mary Stringini)

BURBANK, Calif. - The application period opened Monday for the city of Burbank's program to provide emergency rent assistance and utility payments to low-income renters impacted by COVID-19.  

Renters financially impacted by the pandemic may apply for the Burbank Rental Assistance Program for up to $1,000 per month for up to three months for assistance with rent arrears, future rent and delinquent utility bills if specific criteria are met.  

LA County prepares to launch rent relief program

The city has committed $375,475 in Community Development Block Grant funds to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the money runout, at which point the program will end. 

Those who qualify must:  
-- reside in Burbank
-- not exceed the annual income based on the household size as a result of COVID-19
-- have experienced a job loss, furlough, or reduced work hours due to COVID-19
-- have fallen behind on rent or have a verifiable need for future rent assistance
-- have fallen behind on utility payments with Burbank Water and Power
-- not receive Section 8 or live in a rent-restricted unit; or  
-- have a current rental agreement.  

The application period will end on April 16 at 5 p.m.

Applications will be considered on a first-come,first-served basis until funding is exhausted. A waiting list will be established as applications are received.  

All applications must be submitted online at: https://www.citydataservices.net/BurbankRAP.

Only one application per household will be accepted.  

For other general questions or assistance, call the Application Call Center at 818-238-5180, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.