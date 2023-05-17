Benedict Canyon's Bulgari Resort project moves forward

The proposed Bulgari Resort hotel project in Benedict Canyon is one step closer to reality.

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday deadlocked on a 7-7 vote on a motion introduced by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, which would have directed the city planning director to reconsider the initiation of a General Plan amendment needed to permit the proposed Bulgari Hotel to be built in a residential area.

The council's Sixth District seat remains vacant following last year's resignation of then-Council President Nury Martinez, so there was no tie-breaking vote available.

The Department of Planning previously approved the start of the process that would give a specific zoning designation for the project to advance. Although the motion was defeated, it still does not guarantee the project will ultimately be built. The council will discuss the project again once the Planning Department releases an environmental impact report.

The Bulgari Hotel project was introduced in 2018 and would be located at 9704-9712 W. Oak Road. It includes plans for a 59-room hotel and eight single-family homes on an approximately 32.67-acre property, according to the motion.

The hotel portion would include 18 buildings, a stand-alone parking structure, funicular railway and a main hotel building including outdoor amenities, commercial space and subterranean parking.

The residential portion of the site would contain eight single-family homes, ranging between 12,000 and 48,000 square feet with associated garage parking.

Celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Gerard Butler signed letters in support of the development while others like Dr. Phil, Robby Krieger, and Stefanie Powers voiced opposition.

Residents from the Fifth District and others concerned about the potential impacts of the proposed project expressed their support for Yaroslavsky's motion.

To learn more, visit Saveourcanyon.com or enhanceourcanyon.com.

City News Service contributed to this report.