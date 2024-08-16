Expand / Collapse search

Massive drug lab busted in Orange County

Published  August 16, 2024 9:41am PDT
BUENA PARK, Calif. - A massive drug lab was discovered in Orange County

The Buena Park Police Department said they were working on an ongoing criminal investigation involving a 26-year-old Buena Park resident which led them to a suspected clandestine drug lab in Fountain Valley.

During a search of the property, they found approximately 300,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs, and machinery used for drug manufacturing. The Orange County
Environmental Health Hazardous Materials Team responded and removed the hazardous materials.

Police also served search warrants in Buena Park and Westminster.

No other additional details were released. The investigation is still ongoing. 