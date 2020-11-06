Brush fire ignites in San Dimas Canyon

article

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm brush fire that broke out in San Dimas Canyon early Friday morning.

The uphill blaze that was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of San Dimas Canyon Road and Golden Hills quickly grew to 20 acres and as of 6:30 a.m., authorities said the fire has reached 100 acres with no containment.

The flames continue to grow to the north and to the west.

Fire authorities have asked residents to avoid the areas of Golden Hills and Wheeler.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, La Verne Fire Department, and Angeles NF are working to knock down the flames.

Currently, there are no evacuations in place and no homes are threatened.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.