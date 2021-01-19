Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until WED 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Kellogg Fire: May burn up to 80 acres in San Dimas, firefighters say

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
San Dimas
FOX 11
article

SAN DIMAS, Calif. - Crews are responding to a brush fire, named the Kellogg Fire, in the San Dimas area near the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported early Tuesday afternoon west of Kellogg Drive, amid a red flag warning of high fire danger due to strong winds and low humidity, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"There’s a brush fire in Calle Concordia and San Dimas, please be ready to evacuate!" the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's San Dimas Station posted on Twitter.

Firefighters say the fire has burned more than 45 acres and may burn up to 80 acres.

Officials did not say what caused the fire to break out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.