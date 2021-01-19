Kellogg Fire: May burn up to 80 acres in San Dimas, firefighters say

article

Crews are responding to a brush fire, named the Kellogg Fire, in the San Dimas area near the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported early Tuesday afternoon west of Kellogg Drive, amid a red flag warning of high fire danger due to strong winds and low humidity, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"There’s a brush fire in Calle Concordia and San Dimas, please be ready to evacuate!" the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's San Dimas Station posted on Twitter.

Firefighters say the fire has burned more than 45 acres and may burn up to 80 acres.

Officials did not say what caused the fire to break out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

