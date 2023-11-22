Brother of Lakers legend Michael Cooper fatally shot at Pasadena park

Authorities on Wednesday will release new details on the investigation into the fatal shooting of Mickey Cooper, the younger brother of former Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper.

A press conference is scheduled in Pasadena at 10 a.m.

Mickey Cooper was found in Pasadena's Washington Park at 4 a.m. Saturday suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The suspect, 24-year-old Aaron Miguel Conell, was arrested later that evening. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff's records.

The victim's brother, Michael, was a defensive stalwart during the Lakers' "Showtime" championship era in the 1980s. After his playing career ended, he had various coaching positions, including as coach of the Los Angeles Sparks, guiding them to two WNBA titles. He is now the boys' basketball coach at Culver City High School.

The ex-Laker said his brother was killed in a park where they grew up playing together. He also disclosed his brother struggled with drug addiction for several years.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.