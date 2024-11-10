Bronny James scores 6 points in NBA G League debut

Bronny James scored 6 points in his NBA G League debut Saturday evening helping the South Bay Lakers to 110-96 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars in the season opener for both teams at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.

The oldest son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James made 2 of 9 shots, including missing all four of his 3-point shots, made his only free throw, which was worth 2 points under G League rules, and had four assists in 31:21 of play.

Bronny James #9 of the South Bay Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Salt Lake City Stars on November 9, 2024 at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

The elder James was among the sellout crowd announced at 676.

The Los Angeles Lakers assigned the younger James to their NBA G League affiliate Thursday to afford him more playing time to develop his game after he played just 13 minutes in the Lakers' first eight games.

The younger James scored 4 points in his four games with the Lakers, making 1 of 6 shots, missing all four of his 3-point attempts, and making both his free throws.