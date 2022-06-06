Dearest readers, make haste!

The "Bridgerton Afternoon Tea" coming to Los Angeles is a social event not to be missed.

You'll have to act quick though since this is a limited event and tickets are going fast!

So get ready to don your finest clothing for the elegant afternoon tea coming to the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, where guests will indulge in decadent treats and sip on the finest teas while enjoying the splendor of high society.

The menu pays homage to the beloved Bridgerton characters, including cakes, scones, macaroons, and more. Warm floral teas aligned with the theme include "The Prince" and "The Lady Whistledown." Those wishing to imbibe can also choose from a variety of cocktails.

The tea is offered Saturdays and Sundays through the end of July, with seatings in the afternoon.

Regency attire is not required but encouraged.

If you'd like to further your experience as a member of the ton, tickets to the Queen's Ball coming to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Montreal, and Washington D.C. are also up for grabs. Now that is an event in a league of its own!







