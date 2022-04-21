Police: Report of stolen wedding dress in Simi Valley was misunderstanding

Authorities say an earlier report of two women who allegedly stole a wedding dress in Simi Valley turned out to be a misunderstanding.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, the owner of Kay's Bridal had mistakenly given the dress to the two women seen in the surveillance video, and a theft never occurred.

"This entire event was simply the result of an unfortunate set of circumstances brought about by the business owner when she mistakenly believed that she had been defrauded," the police department said in a statement.

"It is essential for the community to understand that sometimes after suspected crimes are reported, new information is provided that clarifies an event. In this case, the two persons in the photograph have been cleared of any wrongdoing. They did not commit a criminal act, display malice, or civil misconduct," the statement continued.

The two women seen in the photograraph contacted police Thursday to explain that the wedding dress was given to them by mistake, and this was confirmed by the owner.

