Breeze Airways begins flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport

US start-up Breeze Airways is poised for a significant expansion of its West Coast operations, announcing new flights on routes that rival discounter Avelo Airlines intends to discontinue.

What we know:

Breeze Airways announced on July 17 its plans to expand service to five new cities in the Western USA by March 2026.

These cities include Burbank and Arcata in California, Eugene and Redmond in Oregon, and Pasco in Washington.

Much of Breeze’s planned expansion specifically targets routes from Hollywood Burbank Airport that Avelo intends to exit.

Starting in March 2026, Breeze plans to operate three-times weekly flights from Burbank to Humboldt County Airport near Arcata, and two-times weekly flights to Eugene, Pasco, and Redmond.

The airline will also expand its operations at Provo in Utah, with new flights beginning in March to Arcata, Burbank, Eugene, Las Vegas, Pasco, and Redmond. Additionally, Breeze will launch flights from Las Vegas to Redmond.

What they're saying:

David Neeleman, chief executive of Breeze, stated, "Our continued growth is evidence that our unique form of air travel that combines affordability and ease with high-value options like premium seating and in-flight wi-fi is highly desired by today’s travelers."

Dig deeper:

Breeze's expansion comes shortly after Avelo Airlines revealed its plans to completely withdraw from the US West Coast by the end of this year.

Houston-based Avelo commenced operations in 2021, with its inaugural flight departing from Burbank, which subsequently became a significant base for the airline, serving cities such as Arcata, Eugene, Pasco, and Redmond.

Avelo intends to reduce its Burbank operations to a single aircraft by August 12 and completely exit Southern California by December 2. The airline confirmed that the closure of its Burbank base effectively ends all its West Coast operations, as its West Coast fleet is based there.

Last year, Avelo began shifting its focus towards East Coast operations, adding flights from locations like New Haven and Hartford in Connecticut, primarily serving southern cities.

Avelo also began operating immigrant deportation flights for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement this year, attributing this move to weakened demand for low-cost airline seats, a decision that has generated some public backlash.

Big picture view:

Both Avelo and Breeze are discount airlines that launched in 2021, primarily targeting leisure travelers and offering flights between secondary cities, often several times weekly, that otherwise lack direct air service.

However, their business models differ in some aspects; Breeze offers first-class seating, while Avelo operates with all-economy cabins.

This trend of adding more premium seating aligns with other US low-cost airlines like Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines, who are also introducing or expanding premium seat options in response to market dynamics.