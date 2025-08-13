Flight to LAX diverted after drunk passenger yells racial slurs, waves skateboard at staff

A flight headed to Los Angeles had to be diverted on Wednesday because of what police called an unruly passenger.

What we know:

Breeze Airways flight MX704 was headed from Norfolk, Virginia, to Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning, when the flight was forced to land in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Grand Junction police got to the airport just after 11 a.m. local time. According to the department, the plane had to land because a drunk passenger was "yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard."

SUGGESTED: Delta flight diverted back to LAX after smoke detected in galley

Staff tried to restrain the man twice, officers said, but he was able to break out both times.

Officers arrested the man at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The FBI is now investigating the incident.

Dig deeper:

While the Grand Junction Police Department said that the man never physically assaulted anyone on the plane, Breeze Airways said in a statement to FOX 11 that one flight attendant and one passenger were "evaluated for minor injuries."

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the man who was arrested.

What's next:

The flight is scheduled to continue its journey to LAX, and is expected to land just before 6 p.m. local time, nearly 12 hours after it first took off from Virginia.

"Our focus now is on taking care of our Crew and remaining Guests who have been unfairly inconvenienced by this unfortunate event and getting them safely to their final destination as quickly as possible," the airline's statement said.