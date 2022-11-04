Boyle Heights building fire sparks hundreds of small explosions

A massive e-cigarette and butane storage building sparked hundreds of small explosions during an overnight fire in Boyle Heights, fire authorities said.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 3133. E. 12th St., near the intersection of East Pico Boulevard. Arriving firefighters found flames coming out of the building’s roof, an official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Fire investigators believe the explosions were likely the butane canisters blowing up.

An estimated 100 firefighters took defensive positions as the flames consumed the building and a hazmat team was brought in after the fire was declared a knockdown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

