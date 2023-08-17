Boyle Heights box truck explosion under investigation

Fire authorities were investigating after a box truck exploded in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.

Los Angeles City firefighters arrived at the scene in the 900 block of South Grande Vista Avenue, located near the MSGR. Ramon Garcia Recreation Center, just before 5:15 a.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that officials said included an explosion in the vehicle’s cargo area before they arrived.

Some nearby vehicles were also damaged, and some homes in the area had shattered windows. However, no injuries were reported.

At this stage of the investigation, officials were working with the theory that one of several propane tanks stored on the vehicle had been leaking.

The investigation is ongoing.