4-year-old boy reportedly abducted by mother found safe in Compton: sheriff

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who was abducted by his mother during a supervised visit was found Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Cristina Rodriguez (left) and Ethan Rodriguez (right) / Photos: LASD

The sheriff's department later announced that deputies found Ethan and his mother walking in the 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Compton about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Ethan was recovered and found not harmed, while Cristina Rodriguez was arrested and booked for suspicion of child abduction. Her bail was set at $40,000.

Ethan was last seen with Rodriguez at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Authorities say Rodriguez is a transient known to live in the area.

City News Service contributed to this report.