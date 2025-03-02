Boy meets liver donor who saved his life at movie premiere

The Brief Mike Speck flew from Ohio to Los Angeles in 2020, to donate part of his liver to then-10-month-old Jacob. The two finally met in person at the premiere of the movie Abundant. The movie highlights multiple transplant stories, including theirs.



Until Saturday, 68-year-old Mike Speck and 5-year-old Jacob Cooper had never met in person, despite sharing an extraordinary bond.

"He saved my life — he gave up part of his liver to me," Jacob said.

What we know:

In 2020, Speck flew from Ohio to Los Angeles to donate part of his liver to then-10-month-old Jacob for a life-saving transplant at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

"It’s a miracle on like three-thousand different levels," said Chad Cooper, Jacob’s father.

"As a mother, there’s no words that can fully express how thankful and grateful I am for your act of kindness," said Aileen Cooper, Jacob’s mother.

What they're saying:

For Speck, the decision to become a living donor was part of a lifelong quest for meaning. He survived a horrific car accident when he was 12 years old and had spent decades questioning why he was spared.

"I’d been searching my whole life why God let me live," he said.

Seeing Jacob thriving, he believes he found his answer.

"I’m overwhelmed—this is like the best thing ever to happen to me," Speck said, overcome with emotion.

The backstory:

The families had met virtually once before, but their in-person introduction took place at the world premiere of Abundant, a film that highlights multiple transplant stories, including theirs.

"This is a bigger story than what you just hear in sound bites," said Donald Griswold, the film’s writer, director, and producer.

The premiere was hosted by the National Kidney Donation Foundation and OneLegacy, an organ, eye, and tissue recovery organization.

"It stops my heart - every time I meet with a parent whose child was a donor, and they’re out here carrying the legacy of their child - I just feel the power of humanity," said Sarah Fahey, chair of OneLegacy Inspires Hollywood.

For the Coopers, the experience reinforced their belief in the kindness of strangers.

"It’s just so surreal to see humans caring about people they’ve never met, and it’s just a daily inspiration to do the right thing, plus a little bit more," Chad Cooper said.

Looking up at the man who saved his life, Jacob had just two words:

"Thank you."

