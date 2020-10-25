Expand / Collapse search
Boy gifts officers candy with toy police cars on top to show appreciation

By FOX 10 Staff
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix
Little boy gifts Phoenix Police officers candy. Photo courtesy of Susan Robinson.

PHOENIX - A little boy from Phoenix wanted to show his gratitude to those who protect his community.

Christian gave officers with the Phoenix Police Department candy topped with police cruisers to show his support for the department and thank them for their service to the community.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, his grandmother told FOX 10 Christian gave them the sweet treats at a Walgreens near Union Hills Drive and Cave Creek Road.