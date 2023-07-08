Boy fatally shot, man injured in La Habra

An investigation is underway in La Habra after a boy was fatally shot and a man injured Friday night.

It happened around 8:35 a.m. at a home in the area of 1340 S. Beach Boulevard.

Officers responding to the reported shooting found the boy and man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Despite attempts to revive him, the boy died at the scene, officials said. The man was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

It is unknown at this time if the boy and man are related.

Authorities said there is no immediate risk to the community at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the La Habra Police Department Investigations Bureau.