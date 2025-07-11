Border Patrol agent charged with assaulting Long Beach officer involved in violent Walmart arrest

The Brief An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was charged with drunkenly assaulting a Long Beach Police Department officer at a local bar on Friday. Isaiah Hodgson has been charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and illegally possessing a gun. Hodgson was also allegedly involved in the now-viral arrest of a U.S. citizen in a Pico Rivera Walmart last month, the man's lawyers say.



The U.S. Border Patrol agent charged with drunkenly assaulting a Long Beach Police officer outside a bar this week is also one of the agents involved in the violent, now-viral arrest of a U.S. citizen in a Pico Rivera Walmart, the man's lawyers claim.

What we know:

Isaiah Hodgson is facing charges of assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and illegal firearm possession, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

He was arrested on July 7, outside the Shoreline Village in Long Beach. That night, Hodson allegedly went into the woman's bathroom, and walked up to a woman, who saw he had a gun, the LBPD said. The woman told restaurant staff about the gun, and they called the police. Hodson then left the restaurant, LBPD said, where officers found him.

Isaiah Hodgson

Officers saw the gun, and told Hodgson to leave, according to the department. When he didn't, officers tried to detain him. "As Hodson resisted arrest, he allegedly became agitated and physical with the officers," the LBPD said in a statement. One officer was injured.

The backstory:

On Friday, lawyers for a man who was violently detained by Border Patrol agents in Pico Rivera claimed that Hodgson was one of the agents involved in the now-viral arrest.

Federal agents arrested Adrian Andrew Martinez, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, on June 18, at a Walmart in Pico Rivera. That morning, federal agents pulled into the parking lot, seemingly for an immigration enforcement operation. Martinez was seen on video approaching agents. Soon after, agents were seen throwing Martinez to the ground.

Border Patrol Assistant Chief David Kim told FOX 11 after the arrest that agents arrested Martinez because he allegedly punched two officers during that confrontation.

However, security camera footage from the store showed the entire confrontation, and did not appear to show Martinez throwing any punches. No assault charges were ever filed, and Martinez was released on bail. Instead, Martinez was charged with conspiracy to impede or injure an officer, a felony.

What they're saying:

Martinez's lawyers criticized Hodgson's alleged actions in a press release on Friday, calling them "indicative of the violence frequently seen in ICE/Border Patrol arrests."

"The arrest confirms the fears many have right now regarding violent, unaccountable and unhinged federal agents roaming the streets," Martinez's lawyers said. "Masked agents are violently and lawlessly kidnapping and warehousing our community members - citizens and non-citizens alike."

What we don't know:

FOX 11 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, but has not yet heard back.