Feds say man punched agents at Pico Rivera Walmart - security footage shows no punches

The Brief A U.S. citizen was arrested during an immigration enforcement operation at a Pico Rivera Walmart last week. Federal officials said they arrested Adrian Martinez because he punched two agents. Security camera footage from the store does not appear to show Martinez throwing any punches.



Pico Rivera residents are outraged after federal agents arrested a U.S. citizen during an immigration enforcement operation who was reportedly just trying to help a janitor who'd been detained.

Now, security camera footage from nearby calls federal agents' claims about that incident into question.

What we know:

Federal agents arrested Adrian Andrew Martinez, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, on Wednesday, June 18, at a Walmart in Pico Rivera.

That morning, federal agents pulled into the parking lot, seemingly for an immigration enforcement operation. Martinez was seen in now-viral social media videos approaching agents. Soon after, agents were seen throwing Martinez to the ground.

Border Patrol Assistant Chief David Kim told FOX 11 on Wednesday that agents arrested Martinez because he allegedly punched two officers during that confrontation.

Dig deeper:

FOX 11 obtained security camera footage from the store, which showed the entire confrontation.

In the video, Martinez can be seen pulling up to the agents' truck with his car. He gets out and moves a janitor's cart. One agent then throws the cart to the ground, before shoving Martinez twice, knocking him to the ground. Martinez gets up, and is shoved to the ground by a second agent. He gets up again and continues arguing, and then agents take him down.

"To say that he is the aggressor is absolutely untrue," said defense attorney Dmitry Gorin after watching the security footage.

"The first instance of physical force in this video appears to be the larger law enforcement officer shoving [Martinez] to the ground and then being helped by other law enforcement officers to hold this employee down," Gorin said.

Big picture view:

Retired LAPD detective Moses Castillo says he understands the outrage people are feeling after watching Martinez's arrest and other immigration operations in the area. But, he also warns that interfering with a federal investigation can have serious consequences.

"When you interfere with law enforcement in California, you probably get arrested for a misdemeanor and [you're] maybe not facing criminal charges," Castillo said. "But with the federal agents, you're looking at some serious federal time, anywhere between one year in federal prison, up to eight years. If there's any physical contact or if you strike a federal agent, you could go up to eight years. And if there's are any serious injuries [to] the federal agents, you can go up to 20 years."

The other side:

FOX 11 has reached out to ICE for comment on Wednesday's operation in Pico Rivera, but has not heard back.