'Bonny Fire' burns parts of Riverside-San Diego county border

A large fire broke out in the southernmost tip of Riverside County, forcing evacuation to neighborhoods just north of the San Diego County border.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 44000 block of Bonny Lane a little before 3 p.m. Thursday. The "Bonny Fire" stretched to about 1,200 acres with 5% containment, according to a joint update from Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials did not say if buildings and homes were destroyed in the Bonny Fire.

An evacuation order has been issued for the following areas:

Terwilliger Valley

North of the San Diego County border

West of Anza Borrego State Park

South of Bowers Road

South of Bailey Road

South of Ramsey Road

East of Bonny Lane

Officials did not give an estimate of when evacuees can return to their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.