Bomb squad investigating 'suspicious device' in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Bomb Squad investigation has forced several blocks of 2nd Street in Long Beach to close Sunday afternoon.
Long Beach police were called to the 6400 block of Marina Drive just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a "suspicious device." A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad unit was called to the scene. Because of the investigation, 2nd Street between Naples Plaza and Pacific Coast Highway has been closed.
No other information was immediately available.