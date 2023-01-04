San Francisco firefighters rescue family trapped in car by fallen tree

A family is reportedly okay after a tree toppled onto their car in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a toppled tree trapping motorists on Larkin Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Larkin Street is one block east of San Francisco City Hall.

Photos tweeted out by the department showed a white sedan stopped in the middle of the road, and a large tree. The department also shared video showing firefighters using chainsaws to break apart the fallen tree. Crews reported the trapped family was "okay" before 6:30 p.m.

RELATED:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire truck responding to a tree toppled on a car in San Francisco (Photo via Twitter @SFFDPIO)

This incident comes as powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone drenched California Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest of part of the storm was expected Wednesday evening into Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall across most of the Los Angeles area, with some mountain areas receiving 4 to 8 inches before the storm moves out.