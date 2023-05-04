Body recovered from wash near Coyote Creek area

Authorities have recovered a man's body in the wash near the Coyote Creek area Thursday.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the swift water rescue team was called to the area near Coyote Creek and Cerritos Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

The man's body was found floating down the creek shortly thereafter. Lifesaving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

SUGGESTED: National Weather Service investigating ‘weather events’ in Carson, Comptont

The man's death continues to be investigated.

Authorities are reminding people to stay away from creeks, washes, and other bodies of water during severe weather events, which create hazardous conditions.