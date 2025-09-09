Body found stuffed in car in a South Los Angeles tow yard

A death investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a body was found inside a car's trunk.

Authorities responded to a call in the 1900 block of Gave Avenue on Tuesday, September 9. The body was found inside the car in a South Los Angeles tow yard.

Officials did not say if a suspect or a person of interest had been identified in the person's death.

Tuesday's revelation comes a day after police were investigating a separate case of a body found inside a car trunk. Monday's investigation took place at a tow yard in Hollywood.

It is unknown if the two cases are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.