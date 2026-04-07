Body found near LA Convention Center parking structure

The Brief A body was found near the Los Angeles Convention Center overnight. Officials said it believed the victim was experiencing homelessness. Information about a suspect was not available.



Investigators were looking for answers after a body was found near a parking structure at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Venice Boulevard and Convention Center Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk suffering from what appeared to be blunt force trauma, said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

It is believed the victim was experiencing homelessness.

What we don't know:

A description of a possible suspect was not available.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the LAPD.