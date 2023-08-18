Boaters in Redondo Beach monitoring Hilary, California's possible first tropical storm since 1939

Like so many other beach communities, Redondo Beach is getting ready for Hilary. Fire stations have sandbags ready for residents, and are making sure storm drains are cleared, but they are also making sure King Harbor makes it through the storm without major problems.

Hundreds of boats are anchored here and patrols are out making sure moorings are secured and asking boat owners to double-check their automatic pumps, in case any vessel takes on water. The canoes at Lanakila Outrigger Club have to be secured, even their small dock will be moved to a safer spot.

You can already see boats from Catalina coming into an area in the harbor considered a safe haven, where they can anchor until the storm passes through. One thing to remember though, stay away from the break wall. It goes out into open water, and huge waves come in, so it’s dangerous for people wanting to see the waves, to get injured.

Last January, Redondo Beach had some flooding and damage from the series of winter storms dubbed "bomb cyclone", so they don’t want to take any chances, especially if Hillary continues its northbound travel over water, picking up strength. Normally cooler waters in the Baja Peninsula would usually slow it down, but with an El Nino forming off the coast, there is concern. Officials asking people to heed warnings from authorities and be safe.