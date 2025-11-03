Is Blueface out of prison? Speculation grows after parents' cryptic social media posts

article

Speculation is mounting that rapper Blueface has been released from prison, driven by cryptic social media posts from his parents. The rapper is serving a four-year sentence for a probation violation stemming from a 2021 assault in North Hollywood.



Is Blueface a free man?

Speculation that the rapper has been released from prison continues to grow after his mom, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, shared a cryptic video on social media.

What they're saying:

Harvey posted the video to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Nov. 2, showing someone under covers in a bed as Blue's son, Javaughn Johnathan Porter, walks in smiling. Harvey says, "Your dad threw them all off didn't he?" She's apparently referring to the pillows on the floor. In another post, Harvey wrote, "Thank you, God."

Blue's dad, Johnathan Porter Sr., also shared a mysterious post on Instagram. "Today is the end of a chapter in my family's life. Tomorrow is the beginning of a new chapter in my family's life. Can't wait!"

Harvey shared Porter Sr.'s post on her page with the caption, "Don't be mad Big John he will see you tomorrow."

Blue's name is still listed on the California Incarcerated Records and Information Search via the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. It shows his admission date as Sept. 4, 2024.

The backstory:

The Los Angeles native, whose legal name is Johnathan Porter Jr., was sentenced to four years in prison in 2024 for violating his probation in connection with the 2021 assault of a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge.

Blue was initially given a suspended sentence with probation, which was reportedly revoked after he was caught with drug paraphernalia, leading to the judge imposing the maximum four-year sentence.

What they're saying:

The world last heard from Blueface back in March of this year. In an interview with The Progress Report, the rapper spoke about his time while locked up.

"We out here, we at Lancaster State Prison, level 3 to be exact," he said. Level 3 prisons are typically medium-to high-security facilities, often with armed guards and a secure perimeter, housing inmates who pose a moderate to high risk, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"A lot of misery out here, so when we come out, we feel free a little bit, I don't feel like I've been in the pen right, I'm at the park or something," Porter said as other inmates can be seen with music playing in the background.

"I'm a short-timer just passing through so I'm here for the experience… I ain't up or down I'm in the middle trying to get through," he added.

When asked what he would do once he got released, his response was, "see my family, see my kids, get back to the work, get back to the music."

The Source: This report is based on publicly available social media posts from Blueface's family, including Karlissa Saffold Harvey's and Johnathan Porter Sr.'s Instagram accounts. Factual details regarding the rapper's incarceration status, admission date, and facility level are corroborated with official data from the California Incarcerated Records and Information Search (CIRIS) via the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Quotes describing his time in prison are drawn directly from a March 2025 interview he gave to The Progress Report.



